Richville - James Hodgdon, 71, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery will be private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
James was born in Gouverneur on February 20, 1950, the son of Harry and Lina (Thurston) Hodgdon.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School and then served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970.
Jim married Susan Fuller on January 4, 1969 in Gouverneur with Rev. Stanley E. Brown officiating.
He worked over 30 years as a car salesman for various dealers including Seakers Chevrolet, D.J. Walters, and Blevins dealerships until retirement.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising and riding horses, and spending time with family, especially playing cards with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Sue, his daughter Tracy Jane Buchardt, his grandchildren Trey and his companion Peyton, Alani, Evan, Jaric, and Kullen, and a great grandson Wesley. Jim is also survived by his sisters Sharon Langevin, Cheryl Colton, Susie Mcheffy, Janice Wainwright, Kathie Travis, Libby Spinelli, Nona Hilts, and Wendy Soper, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his two sons Bradley Hodgdon and Brian Hodgdon, and a brother Harry “Butch” Hodgdon.
Memorial donations are encouraged to the Richville Library or Richville First Responders.
