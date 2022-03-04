Riverside, RI - James J. Corbett II, 71, died of cancer on February 24 in Rhode Island Hospital.
Jim was born in Watertown, the son of Joseph A. and Betty Jean (McRobbie) Corbett and was named after his paternal grandfather.
Jim attended high school in Watertown and Bristol, RI, and earned a bachelor of science degree from Jacksonville State College, Alabama.
He married Luise Linke in Germany in 1971 and they settled in Rhode Island after his retirement from the Army in 1990 with the rank of Sergeant First Class.
He served with the Army in Korea, Germany, and Ft. McClellan, AL, where he was Training NCO for chemical/biological/radiological protective countermeasures.
Jim later worked for the Postal Service and in security positions for defense contractors in Rhode Island.
He was an avid angler and frequently could be found fishing from the Warren and Barrington, RI bridges, often beside his second father, Alfred K. Fitting.
Jim is survived by his wife, Luise in Riverside, RI; daughter Simone Kerr and her husband Jack, and their sons Jacob and Maxwell Kerr of Atlanta, GA; son Thomas Corbett and his wife Jennifer, and their daughter Lila and son Kilian of Charlotte, NC; sister Lynn and her husband John Tavares, and brother Philip L. Fitting and his wife Martha, all of Bristol, RI; and brothers Michael J. Corbett and his wife Amy of Watertown, NY, and R. Patrick Corbett and his wife Margaret of Rome, NY.
The funeral was held Tuesday at the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home in Riverside, RI, and Jim was buried with military honors at the Rhode Island Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI.
Leave condolences at wrwatsonfuneralhome.com.
