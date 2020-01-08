SOUTH COLTON – James J. Sabin, 76, a longtime resident of Morgan Road, peacefully passed away early Monday morning, January 6, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Jim was born April 10, 1945 in Massena, the son of the late Frederick and Sara (Lalone) Sabins. He attended rural schools in Bombay before going to Salmon River Central School. He left school to work on the family farm, later achieving his GED after his retirement. On December 18, 1971, he married Cheryl Gibbs in Bombay with Justice Lee
Richards, officiating. She predeceased him on November 8, 2012.
Jim worked for many years at Reynold’s Metal as a pot tender, retiring at age 55. Following his retirement, he found joy in fixing and puttering with small engines and was continuously making his own inventions for various small motors and machines. Throughout his life, he was an avid gardener who supplied endless vegetables to his family and friends. As an author, he wrote and published “A Long List of Everyday Guaranteed Rights.” He was a member of the Massena
Masonic Lodge -513 and attended the South Colton Methodist Church.
Jim is survived by his children, Jon Sabin of South Colton and Dr. Julie Cote of Franconia, New Hampshire; his grandchildren, Stephanie Narrow of Lincoln, New Hampshire, Isaiah Newton of Franconia, New Hampshire, and Abigail Newton of Potsdam; and his great grandson, Liam Narrow of Lincoln. He is also survived by his brothers, George Sabins
of Connecticut and Hank Sabins of Bombay; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Hubert Sabins.
Friends may call Friday 5-8:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where funeral services will be held at 8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to the Potsdam Co-Op to support local produce growing.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
