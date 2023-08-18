James J. Spencer Carthage – Virginia Beach - Lima – August 15, 2023 at age 88. He is survived by his children, Michael Spencer, Bruce Spencer, Amy (Brian) Smith, Diana Chaffee; step children, Greg Brandt, Cindy (Lou) Pfingst, Christy Brandt, Marvin Brandt; sister, Sally (Donald) Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his first wife, Marsha, and second wife, Martha; son, Timothy Spencer; brothers, Donald and Jan Spencer; sisters, Bonnie Sampson, Mary Vann; and step sons, Gary and Melvin Brandt. Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Private interment. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lollypop Farm 99 Victor Road Fairport, NY 14450 or Lewis County Humane Society 6390 Pine Grove Road Glenfield, NY 13343 in his memory.To share a memory or send a condolence visit oconnelldoughertyfuneralhome.com
James J. Spencer
August 15, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
