Funeral services for James “Jim” C. Bice, age 95, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery with military honors. Calling hours will be held from 9:00AM to 11:00AM prior to services. Mr. Bice passed away on October 21, 2021.
James “Jim” C. Bice
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.