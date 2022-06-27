EVANS MILLS – James “Jim” C. Woodward, age 71, of Watertown, passed away on February 17, 2022 at the Advent Health Care facility in Tavares, FL.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Evans Mills Fire Hall, 8615 Leray St. Evans Mills, NY followed by a lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.