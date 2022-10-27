James (Jim) Clinton Shuman, age 77, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Decorah, Iowa.
Jim was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 6, 1945 to Leora Elizabeth Shuman and Waymer Ruhl Shuman. He grew up in Des Moines and graduated from Roosevelt High School, where he played on the basketball team, excelled academically, and honed his musical talents. Jim continued his basketball career at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, where he also received his B.S in Astronomy in 1967. He later received both M.S and Ed. D degrees from West Virginia University in Educational Studies.
Jim had a passion for education and dedicated his life to teaching. In his early career this included high school mathematics, naturalism at a museum in California, and serving as the Museum Education Coordinator at the Morton Arboretum outside of Chicago. He went on to teach at several colleges and universities across the country before eventually joining the faculty of St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY in 1989. Jim taught there for the next 23 years and in this time served as the Coordinator for both the Undergraduate and Graduate teacher education programs. He also served on several executive boards, including the New York Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and the New York State Association for Teacher Educators. Across his nearly 50-year career, he helped countless numbers of students and teachers in their educational pursuits, and truly loved doing it.
Jim was just as busy outside of the classroom as within it. In his 20s, he spent time traveling the world and always had amazing stories about his journeys. During his 30s and 40s, he was an adoring father to his children, Corey and Ryan, and was their biggest fan both on and off the field. Over the last few decades, Jim was a loving partner to his wife, Lauren Buys Shuman (predeceased), as they explored life, family, grandchildren, spirituality, fishing, card games with friends, birding trips, and of course, sunsets on the river at their house in Morristown, NY. Jim and Lauren were also ordained Interfaith Minsters (New Seminary, NYC) and officiated many weddings and ceremonies across the North County and beyond. For the last nearly 60 years, Jim was a relentless supporter and advocate for the National Youth Science Foundation in West Virginia. He first attended the National Youth Science Camp in 1963 as part of their inaugural class, served as the Director of the Camp in 1986-87, and was continuing to work with the Board of Trustees until his recent passing.
Jim is survived by his sons, Corey (Kyra Bellrichard) Shuman and Ryan (Aileen) Shuman; Lauren Shuman’s children John (Erin) Holena, Daniel (Hannah) Holena, and Elizabeth Holena; his brother, Douglas Lee (Kathie) Shuman; and several beloved nieces and nephews including Ann Shuman, Michael Shuman, Stephen Shuman, Jeanette Siebens, and Jeff Clark. Also graced with the memory of their grandfather are his loving grandchildren:
Sylvie, Shea, and Russell (Ryan); Agnes, Jasper, Elliot, Eloise, and Lennon (John); Henry and William (Daniel); Eva and Wolfgang (Elizabeth); Preceding Jim in his passing was his beloved wife Lauren Buys Shuman, his sister (Elizabeth Burgess), and his parents. He was formerly married to Shevonne Travers (Corey, Ryan).
For those that knew Jim, they will remember his incredible warmth, gracious smile, and loving hugs. He loved his family, friends, colleagues, and students dearly, and will be lovingly remembered by all that had the fortune of knowing him.
Plans are being made for a celebration of Jim’s life and will be communicated to family and friends once finalized. Memorial contributions in Jim’s name can made to the National Youth Science Foundation (https://nysf.networkforgood.com/projects/82498-national-youth-science-foundation)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.