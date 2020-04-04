James (Jim) G. Ashwood, 84, Syracuse, NY passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing center, Syracuse.
Jim was born on April 27, 1935 in Ogdensburg, NY. The family moved to Philadelphia, NY and then to Watertown when he was a young boy. They settled in Calcium, NY in 1943, where he and his two bothers and sister attended a two-room schoolhouse. He graduated from Evans Mills High School in 1953. After graduating high school, he graduated from Canton ATI with a degree in Business. While living in the Watertown area, he worked at St. Regis Paper Company, New York Air Brake and Sicards.
He moved to Syracuse, NY in the early 1970’s where he was employed by Syracuse Housing Authority for a number of years. He retired from the New York Thruway as a Toll Collector.
Jim was an avid reader having read many books including every Agatha Christie’s books. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching murder mysteries and old television programs.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Jane L. and David J. Hodkinson, Watertown, NY, two sisters-in-law, Barbara Ashwood of Evans Mills, NY and Florida, and Elizabeth (Betty) Ashwood of Kentucky, and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents Henry and Retha (Collar) Ashwood and two brothers, John (Jack) Ashwood and Richard (Dick) Ashwood.
There will be no calling hours. There will be a private graveside service held in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, 418 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.