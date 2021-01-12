COPENHAGEN, N.Y.- James “Jim” LD Barnum, 68, of 9729 Watson Road, Copenhagen, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, January 11, 2021 at his residence after being suddenly stricken.
Jim was born on January 28, 1952 in Lowville, the son of Alice (Makuch) Barnum and the late LD Barnum Jr. He attended local schools and for many years worked for the ARC Work Center in Turin. He resided at the home of Julie Harris and her family since 1997.
Jim is remembered for his love of the outdoors, baseball, listening to music, day trips, and a good cup of coffee. He always greeted his friends and family with a smile and a handshake.
He is survived by his mother, Alice M. Barnum, Watertown; three brothers, Anthony M. Barnum, Antwerp, Wayne J. (Margaret) Barnum, Fredericksburg, VA, and Nathan S. Barnum, Watertown; two sisters, Mrs. Terry (Linda) Nevil, Ontario, NY, and Mrs. Steven (Ann) Adams, Watertown; and 11 nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his father, LD Barnum Jr, infant brother, Steven Barnum, and sister, Alice PM (Barnum) Richardson.
A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021 at Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River with the date and time to be announced. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
