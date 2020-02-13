James ( Jimmy ) LeoRoy Santimaw passed away peaceful at home in Scottsdale, AZ after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis on February 7, 2020 He was born in Massena NY on August 2 , 1942. Lived in Helena until 1952 when his family moved back to Massena. He attended Canton Tech College for 2 1/2 years before moving to Florida. He was drafted into the US Army in 1963. He was a helicopter pilot doing 2 tours in Vietnam 1966/67 and 1968/69. He received 2 Bronze Stars, a Bronze Star with Valor, and 47 Air Medals. James continued in aviation upon returning to the US and retired a Captain for American Airlines in 2002. He had a huge passion for Vintage car racing , ski racing and golf.
He is survived by his wife Stacy in Scottsdale AZ , his step son James Santimaw and his wife Samantha and their son his only grandchild Jet James Santimaw of Seattle. Sister Mary Elizabeth Santimaw niece Arianna Santimaw in Masssena NY and brother Vaughn Santimaw in Florida.
At James’s request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of the Valley 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014
