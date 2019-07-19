James K. Stuckey II, 50, of Black River, died Wednesday July 17, 2019, in the Town of Clayton. His funeral service will be 2:00 pm Sunday at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc. in Adams, with Cathy Hamilton, pastor officiating. Calling hours will precede the funeral beginning at noon. Burial will be private.
Jim was born April 8, 1969 in Watertown, NY, son of James and Juanita (Paddock) Stuckey. He graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1988. He worked construction all his working career and was currently employed by Hathaway Development Corp., in Pulaski.
He was previously married to Carmen Jones.
He married Melissa Good of Syracuse on May 19, 2001. The couple have lived in Black River all their married life.
Surviving besides his wife Melissa, is a daughter Karleigh Stuckey and soon to be granddaughter Vega Stuckey, Lacona; his mother Juanita Stuckey, Mannsville; one brother Jay (Tammy) Stuckey, Mannsville; one niece Chelsea (Taylor) LaLone, Lacona; one nephew Brandon Seaman, Lorraine; and father in law Clifton Good, Fayetteville.
He is predeceased by his grandparents Jasper and Josephine Paddock, one sister Jill Stuckey Seaman, one granddaughter Nova Stuckey, his mother in law Joan Good, and brother in law James Good.
Jim is also survived by his boat family - Terry and Georgette Jones, Caroline and Keith O’Hara, Patrick and Francis Levesque, and his close friends Steve LaRue and Herb Waite.
Jim enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting and several years ago he raced pure stock cars at CanAm Race Track.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Clayton Fire Department, 855 Graves Street, Clayton, NY 13624, or the any Leukemia Foundation.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.