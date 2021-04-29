Graveside services for James L.D. Barnum, 68 of Copenhagen, will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, May 6th in Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River. Mr. Barnum died on January 11, 2021. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
