Boonville – James L. Glenn, 81, passed away on July 17, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Boonville, on May 26, 1942 the son of the late Ernest and Dorothy Marcy Glenn. He attended Boonville Central School with the class of 1960. He went to Broome Technical Community College and graduated in 1963 with an Associate Degree in Mechanical Technology; MVCC with an Associate Degree in Banking, Real Estate and Insurance and Utica College with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration in 1980. He was an Army veteran serving from 1967-1969 and was honorably discharged with the a rank of SP5. He served at Aberdeen Proving Grounds as an Ordnance Calibration Instructor. Jim worked as a draftsman for Link Group in Binghamton in 1964; General Electric in Utica as a draftsman and designer in 1965; Agway accounting office in 1973; NYS Dept of Taxation Utica as an auditor 1983; NYS Dept of Equalization & Assessment as a Validation Engineer 1996; NYS Dept of Real Property Services as Real Property Appraiser 2002 and Town of Boonville assessor 2004-2007. Jim loved to follow Syracuse football and basketball and enjoyed attending many games with family. He enjoyed NASCAR and modified dirt racing with his son and grandsons. Jim had a great interest in Pontiac muscle cars, including his 1962 Grand Prix and other cars. He greatly enjoyed his property, and loved making trails throughout the woods, trimming his trees and riding his John Deere Gator, always looking to make improvements. He also enjoyed feeding corn to deer and turkey, following the stock market and the coffee gang at Slims and Burger King. No matter what ideas his grandsons come up with he made it happen. Putting fish in the pond for them to catch, making maple syrup, cider, bird houses and many other things. He enjoyed following his older grandchildren’s comings and goings and career choices. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. On October 21, 1967 he married Carolyn Muha in St. Joseph’s Church, Boonville, NY, a union that lasted 55 years. They had two children, a daughter Lisa (Bert) Brinkerhoff and their children, Ashley, Bryana and Tyler Brinkerhoff of Syracuse; a son Brian (Samantha) Glenn and their children, Mason, Jacob and Caleb of Boonville; great grandchildren, Adrian, Amelia, Sophia, Luella and Sevanna; a sister Barbara Foley and her children, Katie, Erin (Chris) and Kelly (Ralph), Syracuse. He was predeceased by his parents and Aunt Mary. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post, Boonville. Interment to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery with military rights accorded at 12:30 p.m. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhome.com.
James L. Glenn
May 26, 1942 - July 17, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.