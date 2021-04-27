James L. LaValley, 93, of Brouse Road, Massena, passed away on April 21, 2021 after a brief illness. James was born January 27, 1928 to Drexel and Elizabeth (Debien) LaValley. He graduated St. Lawrence Central School. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from February 1946 – October 1952 as an Airplane Propeller Mechanic. He was employed at Alcoa and later the Village of Massena retiring in 1990.
James is survived by his long-time companion, June LaClair, his children from his marriage to Ruby LaValley: Joan (Rick) Hatcher of Cape May Court House, NJ; Judy (Dick) Flynn of Stuart, Fl; David LaValley of Mount Holly, NC; Joy Maxwell (Charlie Pernice) of Norfolk, NY, his sister, Charlotte French, Brasher Falls, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. James is also survived by June’s children: Debbie Frangakis, Bonnie Frary, Randy LaClair, and Valerie Littlejohn. James was predeceased by his parents, his son, James B. LaValley, his brothers Harold and Gordon LaValley and his sisters, Mary Hughes and Patricia Pennington.
James enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, working outdoors, spending time with his family and having lunch at the Via Main Restaurant. Honoring his wishes, there will be no funeral service.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and aides at Massena Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care he received in his final days. Funeral Arrangements for James LaValley have been entrusted with the Phillips Memorial Home Massena. Friends and Family may share stories and offer online condolences at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
