James L. McNally, age 82, of Geneseo, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley McNally, brother, Charles McNally and nephew, Brad LaVigne.
He is survived by his children, Andrew McNally, Laura (John Fasick) McNally of Lima, grandchildren, Alison, Emily and Abigail McNally, Alexander Obenhofer and Aaron Fasick, sisters, Maryann (Don) Caufield, Susan LaVigne all of Ogdensburg, NY, several loved nieces and nephews.
Jim was born August 30, 1937 in Ogdensburg, NY the son of Thomas and Annette Valley McNally. Loyal to his home town of Ogdensburg and St. Mary’s Academy, Jim was an outstanding athlete excelling at football, soccer and baseball. Jim was an avid Historian co-authoring the book, SUNY Geneseo from Normal School to Public Ivy 1871-2007 and arranged for the creation and commission of the General Wadsworth Statue. He was part of the Potsdam Alumni and the National Warplane Museum among other organizations. Jim enjoyed making paper models and created magnificent cathedrals. He took his wife of 52 years Shirley, on amazing trips and was a devoted family man. Jim was a generous contributor to organizations including cancer research, veterans and many other important causes. Jim has been a pillar of the community since 1968.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Rector-Hicks Funeral Home, 111 Main St. in Geneseo. His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Church, 4 Avon Rd. in Geneseo with Father Edward Dillon officiating. Private Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, PO Box 233, Avon, NY 14414 or the St. Joseph’s Home, 950 Linden St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669. To share a memory with the family or leave a condolence, please visit Rector-HicksFuneralHome.com.
