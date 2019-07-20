Winthrop — Mr. James L. Thompson, 86, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Massena Memorial Hospital surrounded by the comfort and support of his wife, Rayona and family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 5 - 7 PM and Wednesday from 2 - 4 PM and 6 - 8 PM. Jim’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls with Fr. Patrick Ratigan presiding. Burial will follow at Winthrop Cemetery.
A complete obituary will follow and memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com
