WATSON- James M. Freeman, 73, died late Thursday evening, October 8, 2020 at Faxton-St. Lukes Hospital.
Jim was born on July 11, 1947 in Lowville, the son of the late Beryl W. and the late Cornelia “Tip” (Tippins) Freeman. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1965. He married Christine A. Burke on January 25, 1975 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Jim worked for Lewis County Social Services in several departments and retired from the Support Collection Unit after serving 33 years.
Jim was currently serving on the Watson Town Board as a Councilman, Past President of Lewis County CSEA -825, volunteered for Lewis County United Way Board of Directors, Lowville Food Pantry Board, and was co-founder of Lewis County Christmas Sharing Program which he carried on in honor of his father. He was a life member and active member of the ELKS where he was a past secretary, and awarded Elk of the Year and Citizen of the Year.
He was best known for his family’s tradition, “Freeman’s Taffy” which has been in his family since 1895. Jim was known for his love of the fair. Once when he was asked what he likes the most about the fair he replied that he “loved seeing the people”. This year would have been the 125th year at the fair.
Jim was most proud of his family and their accomplishments. He could always be seen at his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting and school activities. Nothing brought him more joy than supporting everything they were involved in.
Surviving Jim are his wife, Chris, their children, Heather (John) Reed; Scott (Lori) Freeman; Shawn (Teresa) Freeman; his five grandchildren Ryan, Cole, and Kyla Reed, Hannah and Carli Freeman; his sister Carolyn (Roger) Maciejko; a special aunt and uncle, Frederick (Joan) Tippins; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Patty Burke, Paul and Janet Manzer, Rick Theiser and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by sister-in-law, Peggy Theiser.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Jay Seymour, Pastor and Fr. Christopher Carrara concelebrating. The Burial will follow at Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Calling hours will be 4 to 7:00pm, Monday, October 12th at the Sundquist Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and follow COVID rules.
Memorials in his name may be made to: Lewis County Christmas Sharing, c/o Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367. www.sundquistfh.com
