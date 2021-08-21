You have permission to edit this article.
James M. Henderson

James Henderson

Henderson

James M. Henderson of Canton New York passed away at home on Thursday August 19,2021 under the care of his family and Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid.

