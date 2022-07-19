Our father James Major left this world on Saturday July 8th 2022 at the age of 71 after a long fight with lung cancer. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts. He is survived by his daughters, Gerona Major and Portia Major as well as his son Michael Major. A private service will be held on Friday July 22nd, for close friends and family.
James Major
