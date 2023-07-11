Glenfield - James Martin Fitzgerald 84, passed away July 5 ,2023. James was born in Lowville, NY to George and Marguerite Fitzgerald. Jim attended Rome School for the Deaf and has been a lifelong member of the Rome Alumni Association. He served as the organization’s treasurer for many years, has served as their president, and continued many close alumni friendships. In 1964 he married Angeline DiCesare, who had become widowed, and he became the loving father of her three children. Together they had another daughter. Immediately after high school, Jim started work for New York State Conservation Department in Lowville. He loved the job and retired there after 37 years. Jim played golf for years, mostly at Turin Highlands Golf Club, where he enjoyed the camaraderie as much as the game. He also had many local friends who will remember him as ‘Botchee’. He will especially be missed by long-time friend, Debb Cobb. Jim is predeceased by his mom and dad and by his wife of 52 years, Angeline, whom he has missed since her passing on August 13, 2016. He is survived by his sister, Marie (Joseph) Krug, Calais, Maine, son David (Mary) DiCesare, Greig ,NY, son Alan (Roxanne)DiCesare, Boonville, NY, daughter Rosemary DiCesare, York, PA. and daughter Nancy Jane (John) Longo, Frankfurt, NY. Jim will surely be missed by his grandchildren, Anthony (Valerie) Longo, Danielle (John) Polidori, and Robin(John) Bord, all of Frankfort, NY. Another grandson, Chad DiCesare, New Hartford, NY, two more grandsons, Brenden Reilly and Jordan Reilly both in York, PA and two granddaughters, Crystal Guzzacado, Holland Patent and Corinne Earl, Boonville, NY. He was always happy to announce the arrival of each of the great grandchildren, Anthony and Michaelina Longo, Danielle, Enzo and Demi Polidori, Summer and Ivy Bord, Natalie, Cadynce, Marley, Emerson, Foster and Wells Reilly. There are not enough words to express our love and thanks to all the wonderful caretakers Jim has had at home for the past 2 years, especially Kim and Jobie Tengel, Sheela Luther, Marilyn Armfield and Missy Griffin. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville with Rev. Naomi Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
James Martin Fitzgerald
July 5, 2023
