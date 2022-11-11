James O. LaPlante, beloved husband, father and Bumpa was born on June 15, 1947 in Buffalo, New York. Jim, who everyone knew as JLaP, enjoyed 75 years with the people he loved and passed away at his home in Watertown on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Jim was a caring father to his three children, Michelle, Jennifer and Jacy (Karianne) all of Vancouver, Washington. The entire LaPlante family enjoyed visiting their father on Lake Ontario. Jim was a proud Grandpa to his grandkids and look-alikes, Konner, Payton, Benjamin, Kameron, Perry and Austin and great grandkids, Oliver, Lukas.
Jim leaves behind sisters, Kathi (Douglas) Stange and Karen (Luis) Urrutia.
Bumpa, as he was also affectionately known, was the sweetest grandfather to Adelaide, George, Frances and Philomena Weir. Marshall and Sarah Nugent Weir are forever grateful for his love and guidance. His perfectly chosen birthday cards will never be forgotten.
Jim was married for 26 years to the love of his life, Rosanne Weir LaPlante. James and Rosanne were married on March 7, 1996 in the Grand Canyon. They enjoyed wonderful travel adventures together, including their adored Vermont, Italy and Upper West Side in New York City, among other memorable trips. Jim and Rosanne spent their years together birding, sailing, and road cycling on and near Lake Ontario. Jim and Rosanne have a wonderfully supportive group of friends who shared travels, delicious meals and many laughs together. Jim loved dogs and could often be caught having sweet conversations with any four legged friend. Jesse, Rosie, Patches and Henry were among their favorites.
Jim served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Guam. He specialized in Naval Communications aboard the USS Brooke. Jim attributes his love of travel to his time spent in the Navy.
In 1977, Jim started his career in retail packaging with Climax Manufacturing Company as Product Manager, Marketing Manager, and Distributor Sales. He formed JLaP Marketing in 1988. He was instrumental in bringing a number of new products to the industry. Jim made many lifelong friends in his work career in the US and Canada and abroad in Germany and Italy. His successful business was one of the joys of his life.
Jim’s interest in land conservation led him to join OBI Land Trust in 2006. He was elected chairman of the all-volunteer Board of Directors in 2010 and was re-elected annually, making him the longest-serving leader of the Chaumont-based land trust. Jim’s tireless devotion has helped OBI to have great success with securing new conservation easements along Jefferson County’s shoreline as well as significant grant awards.
A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at 10am at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown, NY.
Jim was passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed being in it, therefore in lieu of other kind offerings, a donation to the Ontario Bays Initiative, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Chaumont, NY 13622, would be greatly appreciated. Also, your support of the Northern New York Community Foundation, Youth Philanthropy Council would be a special observance, NNYCF, YPC, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.