James Othneil Marshall III, of Topeka, KS, died March 4th, 2021. He was 86 years old.
Jim, the oldest of two children, was born October 17th, 1934, in Wheeling, West Virginia. the son of James and Ada (Jones) Marshall. He graduated from Gouverneur High School in Gouverneur, New York in 1953. After two years in the Army he went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. Jim studied archaeology at the University of Nebraska and the University of Kansas earning his Master’s degree.
Jim married Sally Ann (Burns) Marshall on December 17, 1956 in Watertown, New York, she preceded him in death. Survivors include his children, Jim and wife Kris, David and wife Tracy, Sarah and Eric. His sister, Linda. His grandchildren, Chelsea, Brandon, Cydney, James, Chloe and Eli. And finally, his great-grandson, Max.
Dad devoted his entire life to archaeology and had a particular passion for the history of the Plains Indians of Kansas. He spent a number of years with the Kansas State Historical Society where he conducted research, supervised digs at various sites around Kansas and shared his knowledge by teaching. He was highly respected, admired and appreciated by his colleagues for his contributions to Kansas archaeology. We all have fond memories of those summers on a dig running through cornfields and taking shelter from tornados. Dad was a prolific storyteller so when the digging was done those memories were kept alive by a story or two. We will miss him dearly.
A private cemetery service will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
