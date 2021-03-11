Constableville- James P. Duppert, 81, a life resident of West Main St. and husband of Maureen, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the residence of his daughter, Judy, in Lowville, while under the loving care of his wife Maureen and Judy.
Affectionately known as Jim, he was born in Lowville, on May 7, 1939, a son of Wendelin and Catherine Bernholz Duppert. At the age of three, Jim moved with his family to where he lived for the rest of his life. His mother passed away in 1950 and his father passed away in 1952; from that time forward Jim was raised by his aunt, Lorena Bernholz, who moved to the Duppert home in Constableville. Jim received his education at Constableville High School, graduating with the Class of 1958. While in high school, he played soccer, basketball and baseball.
From 1961, until 1963, Mr. Duppert served his country in the U.S. Army, and from 1963, until his honorable discharge on December 31, 1967, he served in the U.S Army Reserves.
In 1961, Jim began his long career at Georgia Pacific Paper Company, Lyons Falls; after serving his country, he returned to employment at the paper company, retiring in 2001, as the Hardwood Plant Operator.
On October 31, 1964, Jim was united in marriage with Maureen Baxter, at St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls. This was a loving union which spanned over 56 years.
Jim will be fondly remembered as a very kind and generous gentleman with a good sense of humor and a person whose goal was always to love and serve his
neighbor and give back to his beloved community of Constableville. In reflection of that, Jim was a 60-year member of the Constableville Fire Company, remaining active until December 2020, as an ambulance driver and fire fighter, who responded to countless fire and ambulance calls. During his years as a volunteer fireman, Mr. Duppert served as Fire Chief, Vice President, co-chair of the Field Days Clam Stand, and was always on the set up and take down crew for the fire company stand at the Woodsmen’s Field Days in Boonville as well as working in the stand.
Mr. Duppert was a lifelong active member of St. Mary’s Church, Constableville, where he served as a Trustee and was a member of the Parish Council. He also enjoyed caning chairs and woodworking.
In addition to his loving wife, Maureen, Jim is survived by his children; sons, Wendell J. and Andrew D., both of Brooklyn; daughter, Judith A. Lowville; one sister, Ann Colleen, Danville, IL. He was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret Petrovitz, Eva Shambo, Barbara Narrow and by his aunt Lorena Bernholz. Also surviving are brothers in law; Wayne Baxter and his wife, Kathy, Glenfield, Donald Shambo, Constableville and one sister in law, Nancy and her husband, Warren Perry, Barneveld and several nieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Church, Constableville, where Rev. Lawrence Marullo, pastor will officiate. Interment in the spring will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Constableville. Calling hours are Sunday 1-4 P.M. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Constableville Fire Department, PO Box 438, Constableville, NY 13325, or to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, North Main St. Constableville, NY 13325, or simply complete an act of kindness to give back to the community in memory of Jim.
