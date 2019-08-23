Brasher Iron Works – James P. Johnson, 79, passed away Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
James was born on November 20th, 1939, son of Arby and Anna Johnson and graduated from Salmon River Central School in 1958. He married Erma Blair on August 19th, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Church in Bombay. The ceremony was officiated by Father Dwyer. They spent 58 years together conquering many things as a pair but none greater than joyfully raising their family.
As a teenager, James worked at varying north country farms. He joined the workforce on the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway in the mid 1950’s. After the Seaway, he brought his talents to General Motors for 31 years until his retirement in February of 1993.
In his free time, he enjoyed activities such as snowmobiling, cutting firewood, ladderball, grocery shopping and having ice cream with his children on Fridays, and being in the company of family and friends at all possible times.
James is survived by his wife Erma; children, Jamie and Ruth Johnson of Lakeport, Tammy and Gary Sweet of Potsdam, Jeffrey and Martha Johnson of Brasher Iron Works, Jonathan and Susan Johnson of Brasher Iron Works, Jason and Betsy Johnson of Brasher Iron Works; brother, Gerald and Gail Johnson of Bombay; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren,13 step great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Arby, mother, Anna, stepfather, Walter, sister, Denise, grandson, Jeffrey Jr., and niece, Lisa.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where visitation will be held Monday from 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 am at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com
