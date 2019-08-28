James P. Taylor 89 of Palm Harbor, FL passed away August 13, 2019 at Brookdale Countryside, Clearwater, FL after a lengthy illness.
Mr. Taylor was born on March 29, 1930 in Deferiet NY to Ambrose W. and Mary C. Ward Taylor. He moved to Watertown, NY and enlisted in the US Army, serving in the Korean War where he received many unit citations.
After discharge he returned to Watertown and started Taylor Brothers Painting and Sandblasting with his brother Vernon. It later became Taylor Brothers Painting and a third brother, Thomas joined the business.
The brothers were well known in the area for their generous donations of time and services to local churches. They received a Special Apostolic Blessing from Pope Paul VI in 1974 for their work in redecorating St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown, NY.
Mr. Taylor is survived by four children, a son Daniel T. (Lor) of Clay, NY, a daughter April Anne Young of Dexter, NY, a son Ryan P. (Tristin Ollendieck) of Lakeland, FL and a son Scott A. (Maegen Granahan) of Dexter, NY. Also grandsons Jesse Young, Watertown, NY and Orien Taylor of Dexter, granddaughters Anya Taylor of Dexter, NY and Huntleigh Taylor of Lakeland FL and great grandson Izeigha Collins of Dexter NY and several step grandchildren.
He is survived also by a sister Margaret A. Sexton, Palm Harbor FL and a sister Katherine Doe Johnson (Donald) of Watertown, NY. Also many nieces and nephews and a special niece Ann M. McGovern, who was his caregiver in the past few years.
He was predeceased by his parents and five brothers, Harvey E., John F., William A., Vernon F., and Thomas L. Taylor and a sister Olga M. Sennett.
A Mass was celebrated at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Palm Harbor, FL.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the American Legion on Wednesday September 4th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. All are welcome to come and help celebrate Jim’s life.
