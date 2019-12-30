James R. Montrois, 93, died December 30, 2019. James was born on June 26, 1926 in Watertown, NY to Raymond and Mary Mahar Montrois.
Jim enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 during WW11. He went to train from the east coast to San Francisco. From there he went by US Navy ship to Okinawa, Japan. He was a heavy equipment operator during his time in Japan. His division was scheduled for the invasion, but the bomb was dropped the next day so that ended the war. He served his country for 3 years. Upon his return home, he went back to Watertown High School and completed his HS diploma.
Jim worked as a Ford car salesman for forty years retiring in 1988. Jim was well known as a Ford salesman winning many awards from Ford Motor Company. Many of his customers returned for their second and third vehicles and they also sent their children to see him for their vehicles.
Jim loved the St. Lawrence River (fishing, boating and water skiing) and his children still love boating on the River. Jim also loved snowmobiling with his family and friends and he was an avid bowler and golfer until the age of 92. He also enjoyed meeting his friends to walk the mall and have coffee. He was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville.
Jim’s first marriage to Mary McPhilmy ended in divorce in 1973. Jim married Lise T. Burke. Jim is survived by his wife Lise; a brother Edward of Watertown, NY; Jim’s three children and their spouses: David (Jayne) Montrois of Tallahassee, Florida, Sherry Montrois Lashway, Jupiter, Florida and Christine (John) Powers of Clayton, NY. He also is survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was predeceased by his adopted daughter, Karen L. Montrois and both his parents Raymond and Mary.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 PM on Thursday at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville, NY. Burial will be in the spring at Dexter Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
