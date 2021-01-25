Constableville-James R. Ossont, 92, passed away January 17, 2021 in the comfort of his home. He was born in the town of Russia on June 20, 1928, a son of Russell and Alice Shepard Ossont.
He lived on a farm in Greig as a youth and graduated in 1946 from West Leyden High School. James then entered the U.S. Navy in April of 1946 and was stationed in San Francisco, California, being honorably discharged in January, 1948. He married Helen Gloria Gydesen, the couple later divorced. James was employed at Georgia Pacific, Lyons Falls, retiring from Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper in 1991 after 42 years of employment.
He enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren, playing cards, walking, bowling, vegetable gardening, and especially enjoyed going to his hunting camp “Black Hawk”.
Surviving are his son and daughter in law, James T. and Linda Ossont (Ava), two daughters and a son in law, Kelly Anne Casler (Lowville), Nancy Lee Alice and Alan Klossner (Constableville); 10 grandchildren, Tom, Tracy, and Tim Ossont, David, Michael, Matthew, and Jason Klossner, Amy Monnat, Leo and Vince Moshier; 15 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren. James was predeceased by a brother, Lester.
The family would like to thank Randy Smith, a good friend and neighbor who was always looking out for James.
Funeral services will be held privately with burial at Constableville Rural Cemetery in the spring. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Constableville Fire Department, P.O. Box 438, Constableville, N.Y. 13325.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Boonville. For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.