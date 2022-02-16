Skip to main content
James R. Sherman

James R. Sherman

NORWOOD - Funeral Services for James R. Sherman, 86, of Norwood-Knapps Station Road will be held Saturday 12:00 PM at the Knapps Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney, officiating. His family will receive friends prior to his service starting at 10:00 AM. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

