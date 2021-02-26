GOUVERNEUR – James “Red” E. Bishop, age 80, of Gouverneur, passed away on February 24, 2021 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing where he has been since December.
His services will be private for his family held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.