James S. Daily, 55, Glenfield, native of Watertown, passed away Saturday, June 12th, 2020 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Lewis County Hospice. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:30pm Saturday at his home at 7723 Sand Pond Rd., Glenfield.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
