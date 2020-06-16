It is with heavy hearts to announce the passing of our beloved Brother & Uncle James S. Daily. James passed away the morning of June 12th, 2020 in the comfort of his home in the Adirondacks on Chases’ Lake, next to his loving partner Matthew McAmblay and his dog Bogart who was his loyal companion for 11 years.
James was born on April 29th, 1965 into the loving arms of the late Bev and Maurice “James” Daily. James is survived by his siblings Kathy & Al deAprix, David & Debbie Daily, Debbie & Steve Groszewski, Sandra Daily & Matthew Bondellio, Steven Daily, Tamara Daily and Chad & Andria Daily. James had a very large family outside of his siblings. His nine nieces and six nephews will miss him very much. James was a 1984 graduate of Watertown High School.
James had a kind soul and always stuck by his faith and love for Jesus. Christmas was his favorite time of the year. He would start planning holidays six months prior and would take pride in being able to duplicate his mother’s homemade bread in which he would share with his family as a Christmas Tradition. He also had great memory, he remembered every detail about his family and growing up. He often shared many stories with family and cared deeply about family traditions.
James took great pride in his beautiful home by the pine trees and on the lake, where he often hosted many family gatherings and enjoyed seeing the love that surrounded him. He had a love for the outdoors and Old Forge. His other hobbies included cooking, exercise, health, shopping with his sisters and swimming. He loved taking “dips” in the lake that he lived on and was always one of the first to participate in the “polar bear dip” with his brother Dave.
Throughout James’ life he donated to many charities such as Toys for Tots, The Angel Tree, and The Food Pantry to make sure people felt taken care of and loved. His love for his family and friends lives on. May God rest his kind soul; he will truly be missed.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Camp Aldersgate Methodist Camp, 7955 Brantingham Rd., Greig, NY 13345
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 beginning at 1 :30 pm at James’ home at 7723 Sand Pond Rd., Glenfield, NY 13343.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
