Bloomfield – James S. “Jim” Finn passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. He was born March 14th, 1940 in Lowville, NY. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice (Lagenor) Finn; three children, Michael (Mary) Finn of Macedon, NY, Matthew (Teri) Finn of Ashburn, VA and Christina Finn (Bryan Cornelius) of Tacoma, WA; six grandchildren, Jimmy (Becky), M. Meaghan, Erin, Kelsey, Ryan and Caroline; sister, Suzanne Eichhorn of Pittsford, NY; nieces and nephews, and his constant companion, Bosco. He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Kathryn (Sullivan) Finn; and sisters, Kathleen and Ginny, as well as his beloved dogs Zeke and Mick.
Jim was a good, proud man who loved his family and enjoyed a good time. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In accordance with Jim’s wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to The Blessing Room, 15 Church St., Bloomfield, NY 14469. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Bloomfield. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.