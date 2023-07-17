WATERTOWN, N.Y. - James V. Paquette (Jimmy), 80, of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 11-1pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Glenwood Cemetery. A reception will be held after the burial at the Town of Watertown Firehall from 2-5pm. Born in Watertown, NY on May 24, 1943, Jimmy was the son of James Albert and Ruth Doris (Mullin) Paquette. Jimmy graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. While in high school, he was a member of the gymnastics team. He also worked as a driver for 7-Up, making deliveries throughout the North Country. In his senior yearbook, his classmates designated him as “always considerate.” He met his wife, Kay (Heatherington) in 1960 and they were married on February 3, 1963 at Holy Family Church by Father Pendergast. Following their marriage, the couple bought their home in Watertown in 1964 where they raised their family. James worked at Northland Electric for 48 years until his retirement in 2010 when he was the head of facility maintenance. He worked hard his whole life to provide for his wife and six children. He was a member of the Eagles Club, the Northland Bowling League, and was a volunteer at Holy Family Parish School where all his children attended. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping with his wife and family. Most summer vacations were spent traveling cross country in a jam-packed station wagon, hoping to visit all fifty states, gathering stickers or magnets to add to his collection. Jimmy was a huge Nascar fan but most of all, he loved his yearly trips to Watkins Glen with his son, Jason, grandson, Kyle, brother-in-law, Danny, and nephew, Will. He always came back with amusing stories to share with everyone. It was at “The Glenn” where he was dubbed, “DAMMIT JIMMY.” He also liked to brag about his time in the Navy as “Seaman Recruit Paquette”, forgetting to mention that it only lasted for 22 days due to a visual impairment that he tried to hide. Jimmy is survived by Kay, his beloved wife of 59 years; his six children, Karen Rousseau, Kristine Paquette, Kim Paquette (Melody Degon), Jeremy Paquette (Bo Clifton), Jason Paquette (Heather), and Katherine Denes (Damien); 12 grandchildren, William Benjamin and Danielle Rousseau; Nathaniel and Emily Crossway; Kyle, Madalyn and Lauren Paquette; and Breana, McKenzie, Trinity, and Sophia Denes; two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Elliana Lamica; his older brother, Ronald Paquette of Gouverneur; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Jimmy’s name be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
James V. Paquette
May 24, 1943 - July 13, 2023
