James V. Paquette, Watertown, passed away Thursday, July 13th at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 80 years old. Among his survivors is his wife, Kay. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 19th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be held in the Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published when complete. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home
James V. Paquette
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.