James Victor Shiels, (Jimmy) 80, of New London, passed away at home on October 18, 2020. He was born February 14, 1940, in Ogdensburg, NY, near where the Shiels family resided for many generations. He was the son of the late Lloyd B. Shiels and Madeleine Paquin Shiels and was raised in Wethersfield, CT, growing up on “the Broad Street Green”, with his parents, two brothers and two sisters. As an adult, Jimmy lived for many years in New London, CT. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Marshall’s in New London and had throughout his long life, made many friends. He was predeceased by his brother Grant Shiels and is survived by his brother Benton Shiels (Susanne) of Sweden, his sisters Lorraine Girling (Rowland) of Monroe, VA, and Barbara Finnerty (Kevin), and many cousins, extended family and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 2:00pm in Chippewa Cemetery in Morristown, NY with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating.
