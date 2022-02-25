James Valentine (Jim)

DEXTER-Jim Valentine, 79, of Dexter, NY, passed away in Sarasota, FL on February 15, 2022. Predeceased by his parents, George and Olive Valentine. Survived by his siblings, Jack (Brenda) Valentine, Judy (Paul) Gard, his best friend and wife, Marian Valentine (nee Montgomery), brother-in-law, Arnie (Sherry) Montgomery, children, Laura (Sean) Valentine, Karen (Marc) Fanara, Michele Valentine, Nick (Sheila) Cocilova, grandchildren, Torey, Jordan, Caitlin, Aubrey, Hunter, Lydia and George, as well as several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Jim was truly a lifelong learner, career educator and a fierce believer in the public school system and the power of education. He started out his career as a math teacher and went on to become the principal at Johanna Perrin Middle School in the Fairport Schools. Mr. Valentine mentored many teachers and administrators, and tutored countless children. He was always willing to sit down and help anyone with learning. In his retirement, he continued to be a strong advocate for books while serving on the Lyme Library Board in Chamount, NY. Throughout his life, he always enjoyed being a competitor, when he bowled, played cards or especially played golf. Coming home from a round of golf, Jim enjoyed sitting on his swivel chair on the deck looking out at the lake, reading good books, watching sports, and spending time with his dog, Maddy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lyme Free Library P.O. Box 369 Chaumont, NY 13622.
Visitation and Service times to be announced in the near future. For further information on Jim and his family please visit www.keenanfuneralhomes.com
