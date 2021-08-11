A Celebration of Life for James W. McDonald Jr., age 67, of Ogdensburg will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 1:00PM at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge. Mr. McDonald passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
James is survived by his son, Wes McDonald and his wife, Sara, of Ogdensburg, NY; a daughter, Melissa Finley; his mother, Mary McDonald, of Ogdensburg, NY; his grandchildren, Hailey Reed and Noah White, of Ogdensburg, NY and Katie McCarthy; his siblings, Alfred “Alfy” (Teresa) McDonald of Ogdensburg, NY, Fred McDonald of Ogdensburg, NY, Richard (Ramona) Breen of Ogdensburg, NY, Ronald “Flyer” (Vicky) McDonald of Ogdensburg, NY, Donald McDonald of Crogan, NY, Florence “Sissy” (David) DeDekker-Beldock of Ogdensburg, NY, Nora McDonald of Ogdensburg, NY, Michelle (Tom) Camarda of Hammond, NY and Donna “DJ” (Andy) Thivierge of Ogdensburg, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, James “Spanky” W. McDonald Sr.
James was born on August 28, 1953, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of James W. Sr. and Mary (Corrice) McDonald. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1972. After high school, James enlisted in the United State Army in 1973 and was honorably discharged. He worked construction for over 30 years in the Local 322 Laborers’ Union. Mr. McDonald was involved in the Ogdensburg Men’s Basketball and Recreation, Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, and a member of the Heuvelton/Ogdensburg AMVETS and their pool league. James also played travel softball, which was a huge part of his life, took great pride in maintaining Monnet Park and loved to bowl. Mr. McDonald also ran BINGO at Notre Dame Church.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, 610 Paterson Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
