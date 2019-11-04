James Wadsworth Atkinson, 78 of Pulaski, passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 at his home.
Born on Atkinson Road in Pulaski September 16, 1941 to Carl Robert and Cynthia (Wadsworth) Atkinson. He married Patricia Munson April 7, 1962 in Ellisburg, NY.
Jim owned and operated Atkinson Farm Supply for many years. He served as a Planning Board Member, Town of Richland Board Member, Town Supervisor for 31 years. He initiated the Town of Richland Water District.
Jim volunteered in his community with NYS Agri Business Association Board of Directors; Oswego County Cooperative Extension Board; Pulaski Wesleyan Church Board Member and served as Sunday School Teacher for several years and served in several community organizations.
Jim loved his community, SU sports, farming, and his family including being involved in his grandchildren’s lives.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, children Kelly (Kevin) Caster, Pulaski, Timothy (Cyndee) Atkinson, Stanley, NY, Robert (Christin) Atkinson, Pulaski, and; brothers Nelson (Janis) Atkinson, Pulaski, Larry (Kathleen) Atkinson, Pulaski, Donald (Karen) Atkinson, FL, Thomas (Dorothy) Atkinson, South Kortright, NY and Brother in law John (Sally) Munson, Lacona. Seven grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be Wednesday November 6, 2019 from 4-7pm at Pulaski Wesleyan Church. The Funeral Service will be Thursday November 7th at 11am at the church. Burial will be at Daysville Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the church.
Donations may be made in his honor to Pulaski Wesleyan Church or NOCA Ambulance.
