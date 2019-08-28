Funeral services for James Wilfred Fournier, age 92, of Country Club Shores, Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Church in Morristown, NY with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Interment will be in Foxwood Mausoleum. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home Home at 515 Caroline Street. Mr. Fournier passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jim is survived by two sons, Christopher and his wife, Michele, of Andover, MA and Steven and his wife, Patricia, of Isle of Palms, SC; one daughter, Michele and her husband, Dr. Edmund D’Orazio, of Mooresville, NC; five grandchildren, Marisa Galavotti, Daniel D’Orazio, Katie Cochran, Matthew Fournier and Erich Fournier and thirteen great grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Fournier and his wife, Barbara, of Gouverneur, NY; two sisters, Emma Robillard of Ogdensburg, NY and Frances Pierce of Waddington, NY and nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by three sisters, Catherine LaFlair, Janet Fournier and Ceola Fournier Brouckaert; and two brothers, Robert and Richard Fournier. Jim was born on March 14, 1927, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Adelard and Sarah “Sadie” Bromley Fournier. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and George Hall Trade School in 1945. James enlisted in the United States Navy upon graduating and was selected for the US Navy training school. During his service he served during World War II during the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre and aboard the USS Antietam CV36. He was later honorably discharged in 1946 at the rank of Fireman First Class. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth M. Adams, on September 9, 1950, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, in Ogdensburg with Monsignor Louis Berube officiating. She later predeceased him on June 18, 2015 after sixty five years of marriage.
Jim joined the Central New York Power Corporation, a Niagara Mohawk predecessor, in Potsdam in 1946 as a groundsman. He transferred to Ogdensburg, NY in 1947 and over a twenty year period held various positions in the line department finishing his career as a Foreman A Hot Stick. In 1966, after completion of the Auxiliary Supervisory Development course he was appointed general line foreman for the utility’s Cortland District in 1967. He was later appointed Supervisor of Overhead and Underground Lines for the St. Lawrence County area in 1973. Jim was later named Area Superintendent in 1977 and Regional Superintendent in 1982 until his retirement from Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation in September of 1987, after forty one years of service. Jim was a member of the BPOE -772 for thirty-seven years, a Director of the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club, member of the Parish Council at St. John’s Church in Morristown and also served on the board of Managers for St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, sailing, cross country skiing and traveling to see his three children and many grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James’s memory to the Ogdensburg Boy’s and Girl’s Club, 610 Patterson St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, St. John’s Church, 506 Gouverneur St, Morristown, NY 13664 and St. Lawrence Valley Chapter of Hospice and Palliative Care, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
