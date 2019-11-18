James Wilson Tinney Sr. passed away peacefully at his home at Ives Retirement Community at 102 years of age. Wilson, to his friends and family, lived a full life from his birth in his beloved Hudson Valley to the last decade at Ives.
His life was one of service whether as lay preacher or Sunday School Superintendent in the Port Ewen Methodist Church or Captain in the Port Ewen Fire Department. He served as Commander of Town of Esopus American Legion Post and as President of the Kingston Lions Club, ultimately serving as Zone Chairman and District Governor.
Wilson was a World War II Naval Veteran.
He was born in the family home overlooking the Hudson River in Port Ewen, New York. The property was in family ownership since 1651, part of the original Dutch migration. His father immigrated from Scotland in 1909, processed through Ellis Island. Wilson was very proud of his Scottish Heritage, often wearing his Gunn Clan kilt on formal occasions.
Wilson had a fascination with the history of the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. He wrote extensively of this history; being principal author of a book documenting the 300 year History of the Town of Esopus and a frequent contributor to the “About Town” quarterly periodical. His stories are well known to all who knew him.
Wilson is survived by his son, Jim; grandchildren, Jean and her husband, Steve Marshall and Scott and his wife, Michele and great grandchildren Nikki, Luke, Emma and Katelyn. Also surviving are his daughter-in-law, Trude Warden, and her children; Seth and his wife, Tanika, and Anna and her husband, Steve Moore, and great grandchildren Ella, Aria, Mica, Amelia, Noan, Emeline and Everett.
In recent years, Wilson has been professionally and lovingly cared for by Donna Goode, Liz Collette and Christine Collette of Angels for Seniors at his Ives apartment. In recent weeks, Hospice of Watertown has provided care at his residence.
Calling hours will be at the Cleveland Funeral Home, 404 Sherman St, Watertown on Saturday, November 30th between 3 and 6 PM. He will be interred at a later date, joining his beloved wife of 56 years, Dorothy, in the Port Ewen, NY Cemetery.
Gifts in Wilson’s honor may be given to Hospice of Watertown. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
