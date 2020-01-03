Calling hours for Jamie L. Pierce will be 4:00pm – 6:00pm Friday, January 10th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A celebration of life will begin at 6:00pm which friends & family are encouraged to partake in. Spring burial will be held in North Watertown Cemetery.
Jamie passed away in Watertown Saturday, December 28th. She was 35 years old.
Born in Watertown January 03, 1984, Jamie was a daughter to Charles Jr. and Julie (Beckstead) Pierce. After receiving her GED from Watertown City School District Jamie attended Jefferson Community College. She was employed locally, most recently by Dollar Tree and NAT Tape Factory.
Jamie was a true beauty inside and out. She made many friends and gave all of herself to anyone she knew. If you were her friend, you were loved. She could light up any room that she entered, and will be remembered as a kind, bright, inimitable person.
Besides her parents, Julie and Charles Jr., Jamie is survived by her daughter, Jayden Keenan; her twin brother, Jordan Pierce; her brother, Derek Perlaki; and her nephews, Christopher, Kyler, Jordan Jr., Neeko & Dylan.
Jamie is predeceased by her brother, Nathan M. Pierce, who passed away in 2013.
Donations may be sent to her mother, Julie Pierce, at 733 Superior Street, Watertown, to be held in a trust for her daughter, Jayden.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.