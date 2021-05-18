LOWVILLE – Jamie T. Foote, 59, died of natural causes at his home Monday, May 17, 2021.
Jamie was born on April 28, 1962 in Lowville the son of Sharon Foote. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1981. He worked for his uncle Clarence “Crank” Lehman doing whitewash. Jamie could be seen early in the morning delivering the Watertown Daily Times in the Lowville area for many years. He married Janice Elaine Mushtare on November 3, 1984 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife, Janice; his mother Sharon DeLawyer; his brother, Jason (Hannah) DeLawyer and their three sons; his aunt who helped raise him, Frances Lehman; uncles, cousins; and his father-in-law, Edward Mushtare and family.
He is predeceased by his step son, Randy B. Hellinger, Jr. and his mother-in-law, Genevieve D. Mushtare.
Jamie played basketball during high school, enjoyed watching sports, liked carpentry work, he loved his cats, and his dogs, Titus and Bowzer.
A graveside service will be on Thursday, May 20th at 10:00am at Beaches Bridge Cemetery. On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.