Jan Clark was born in Watertown, NY on January 30, 1938 to Leon and Dorothy Wiley. She died June 16, 2023 after a brief illness. Jan was a graduate of Watertown High School and was an LPN. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard, son Andrew (Laurie), daughter Laura (Robert DeNard), son Alan (Iaslin), grandson Drew (Maggie), several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jan Clark
January 30, 1938 - June 16, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
