Gouverneur - Jan F. Smith, 80, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home under the care of her family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
There are no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouver-neur.
Jan was born on October 12, 1940 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of William and Catherine (La-Mare) Fitzgerald.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1958.
Jan married Robert Smith on December 28, 1963 at the St. James Church in Gouverneur with Fr. McCarthy officiating.
The couple has resided on Eckman Street since 1965 and Jan had been a member of the St. James Church and Gouverneur VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She had enjoyed fishing, golfing, caning chairs, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Jan had been employed at the Roma Restaurant and Community Antennae Cable Company in Gouverneur.
Jan is survived by her husband Robert, her daughter Debra and Jeffery Andrews, her grand-children Thomas Andrews and Catherine Andrews, a sister Kathleen June, a brother John Fitz-gerald, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and three brothers Wil-liam, James, and Robert Fitzgerald.
Memorial donations in memory of Jan are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
