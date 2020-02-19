ANTWERP - Jan M. Liscomb, 56, of Barker Rd., passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY.
Born on May 23, 1963 in Gouverneur, NY, a daughter of Neil D. and Betsy June Alberry Liscomb. She was a graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY and Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY.
Jan was a Lab Technician at River Hospital, formerly known as EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, for the past 35 years.
She was a member of the former Antwerp Methodist Church and the Fowler Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir and playing her guitar.
Survivors include three brothers and a sister; David and Carol Liscomb, Watertown, NY, Julie and Harry Smithers, Gouverneur, NY, Chris and Judy Liscomb, Antwerp, NY, and Wayne Liscomb, Antwerp, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Her parents and a grandnephew, John M. Countryman passed away previously.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2 pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Fowler Baptist Church, 9 Balmat-Fowler Rd., Gouverneur, NY 13642.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.