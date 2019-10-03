Jane B. (Evans) Ridgeway, of Athens, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
Jane graduated from Athens High School, Class of 1946. Following high school, she attended Barber School in Syracuse, NY for 2 years. She was a self-employed Barber from 1960 until her retirement. Jane was a member of the Athens United Methodist Church. She was a humanitarian, conservationist and her love for animals was unsurpassed. Jane will be dearly missed by her family and friends, but her spirit will be carried on through Camp Little Seed.
She is predeceased by her parents; Austin and Cora (Hamilton) Evans, brothers; Raymond, John, and Bernard Evans, sisters; Mildred Orcutt, Wilma Burgess, and Alberta Lowman.
Jane is survived by her beloved husband, Philip of 30 years, son; William R. Harris of Breesport, NY, daughter; Rita Ann Morgan of Athens, PA, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10am with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Jane’s name to: Camp Little Seed of Bradford County, PA, 3003 Murray Creek Road, Athens, PA 18810. (For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting (www.LoweryFuneralHome.com)
