Town of Waddington- Jane C. Armstrong, 79, of County Route 33, died unexpectedly at her home in the early morning of Friday, October 16, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 18 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. Due to the current pandemic her funeral will be limited to family and close neighbors. Everyone is invited to the graveside service on Monday, October 19 at 12:30 PM in Scotch Cemetery in the Town of Waddington.
Attendees please social distance and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Waddington Volunteer Rescue or Waddington Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Jane was born March 2, 1941 in Ogdensburg, NY. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Frances (Lalonde) Carr. She graduated Madrid-Waddington Central School in 1959 and on June 30, 1962 she married Stuart Armstrong in the Waddington Methodist Church. The couple were married 58 years.
Surviving are her husband, Stuart of Waddington; two sons, Earl Armstrong of Massena and Jimmy (Erin) Armstrong of Waddington; and a grandson, Austin Armstrong of Waddington. She was predeceased by a brother, James Carr in 1999.
Jane enjoyed raising her family and caring for her home. She also assisted her husband, Stuart, with their business, Kakkle Korner’s Farm where they raised chickens and processed Grade A eggs. “Eggs at their best. Get them fresh”.
Jane was also fond of playing cards, country music (especially Kitty Wells), attending auctions, word search puzzles and gossiping with friends.
