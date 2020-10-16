Waddington- Jane C. Armstrong, 79, of County Route 33, Waddington died at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was the wife of Stuart Armstrong; mother to Earl and Jimmy Armstrong ;and grandmother to Austin Armstrong.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 18 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A complete obituary will appear as soon as available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.