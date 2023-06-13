COLTON—Graveside services for Jane C. Fallon, 89, a resident of the Gulf Road, will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton, with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Mrs. Fallon passed away on April 1, 2023. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
Jane C. Fallon
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.