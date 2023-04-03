COLTON – A Mass of Christian Burial for Jane C. Fallon, 89, a resident of 80 Gulf Road, Colton, will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton later this spring. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. Jane passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown after a brief stay.
Jane is survived by her five children, Marie and John Smith, Brownville, NY; Bruce Fallon, Colton; Lisa and Robert Osles, Redwood; Steven Fallon, Colton and Daniel and Mary Fallon, Durham, ME; her beloved five grandchildren, Sarah and Brett Williamson, Christianne and Matthew LaLonde, Galina Fallon, Teague Fallon and Sofie Fallon; her five great-grandchildren, Nathan, Makayla, Kayden, Grayson and Adelyn; a sister, Grace Aldous, Dekalb; a brother-in-law, Chase Davis, Cazenovia as well as many nieces and nephews. Jane was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Floyd; a grandson, Eric Jonathan Smith, a brother Ralph Christy and a sister Alice Ross Davis.
Born on High Flats in Parishville, NY on July 20, 1933 to the late Clarence Cyrus and Lillian Beatrice Spear Christy, Jane attended a one room schoolhouse near her home and graduated from Parishville Central School, Class of 1951. Jane continued her education at Canton ATI, graduating at the top of her Class in 1953 with a degree in Accounting and Book Keeping. Upon graduation, she worked at Canton ATI and then later worked for Potsdam Auto Parts as their bookkeeper. She married Floyd Paul Fallon on May 21, 1955 in Colton, NY. Jane was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Colton and was active with the Altar and Rosary Society. She was on the Town of Colton Planning Board and was also a member of the Colton Historical Society. Over the years, Jane was active with 4H and enjoyed hiking, cross country skiing, golfing, bowling, sewing, knitting and tending to her blueberries and making delicious pies. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed outings with her friends. Memorial donations in Jane’s memory can be made to the Colton Fire Department or to the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Patrick’s Church and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Jane C. Fallon.
